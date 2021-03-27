Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $79,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after acquiring an additional 618,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.37 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.