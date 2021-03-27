Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette Sells 10,036 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LEN opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.