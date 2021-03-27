VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (ASX:IFRA) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (ASX:IFRA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

