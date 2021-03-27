Colony Group LLC Sells 44,362 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,362 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 466.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

