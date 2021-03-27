Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,945,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,876,000 after purchasing an additional 545,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

OMC stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

