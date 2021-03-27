Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

