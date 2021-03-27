Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

