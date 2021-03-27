Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.02 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,924 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after buying an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 667,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

