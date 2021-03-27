Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,271,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,008 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.68% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $601,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

