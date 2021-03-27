Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $560,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $11,524,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $549,891,000 after buying an additional 50,963 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

