Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $625.64 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,494,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $625,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.47.

ROK stock opened at $273.55 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $274.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.