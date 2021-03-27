Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,325,454 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,209,862 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,325,454 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $738,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Xilinx by 17.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $193,700,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,041,980 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $108,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

XLNX opened at $123.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.76.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.