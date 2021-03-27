Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 426,919 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426,919 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.67% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $675,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 34,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
