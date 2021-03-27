Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 10,000 Shares

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $128,660.00.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $65.10.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

