Insider Selling: RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Insider Sells 1,629,940 Shares of Stock

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) insider Lawrence Jaffe sold 1,629,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21), for a total transaction of A$480,832.30 ($343,451.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get RPM Automotive Group alerts:

About RPM Automotive Group

RPM Automotive Group Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale distribution, and retail of tires, and parts and accessories for transport industry in Australia. It operates through Motorsport; Repairs and Roadside; Wheels and Tyres; and Performance & Accessories segments. The company offers specialized motorsport and automotive accessories; manufactures and sells motorsport racing suits; operates a Carline license for auto repair workshops; and provides roadside assistance services for tire repair and replacement.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.