Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $237,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harry S. Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

USPH opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

