SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 34,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SING opened at $0.02 on Friday. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

