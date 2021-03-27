SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 34,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SING opened at $0.02 on Friday. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About SinglePoint
