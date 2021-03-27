Cloopen Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 16,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,457% compared to the average volume of 463 call options.

Shares of RAAS stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Cloopen Group has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAAS. Citigroup began coverage on Cloopen Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloopen Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price objective on the stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

