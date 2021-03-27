Royale Finance Hits Market Cap of $7.72 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $2.88 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00058469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00234412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.01 or 0.00872833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00075152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00029197 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

