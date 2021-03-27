Neutrino Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00157210 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006820 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar's total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar's official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar's official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar's official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

