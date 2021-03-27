Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 48,077 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $833,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $528.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

