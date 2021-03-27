5,400 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,464,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 690,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 118,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period.

URTH stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $119.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.37.

