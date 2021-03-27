5,400 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,464,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 690,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 118,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period.

URTH stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $119.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.37.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.