Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $46.22 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

