Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,791 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Travelers Companies worth $63,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Argus upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.93. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

