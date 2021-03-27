Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,624 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $60,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

SHOP stock opened at $1,065.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,259.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,109.15. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.48, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

