Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -315.94. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.47 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.07.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

