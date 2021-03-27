Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -315.94. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.47 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.07.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Options Trading

Dividend History for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.