Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $42,108.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $42,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $58,848.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $58,056.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,173,000. BP PLC increased its stake in Palomar by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,730,000 after buying an additional 165,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

