Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0082 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.0081.

