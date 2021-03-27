At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE:HOME opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in At Home Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in At Home Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

