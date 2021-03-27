TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

TOWN opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

