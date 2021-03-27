Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AWX opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. Avalon has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.25.

In related news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of Avalon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

