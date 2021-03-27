REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

REX stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a P/E ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

