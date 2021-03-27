Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.56.

WDC opened at $67.28 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 32,995 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,036,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

