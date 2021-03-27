Jefferies Group LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,304 shares of company stock valued at $732,686. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $178.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

