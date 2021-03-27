11,530 Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,743,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,616,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Several analysts have commented on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

