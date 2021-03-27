IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $66,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,329,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IDEX by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX stock opened at $206.55 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $121.62 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

