Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,673 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $45,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.