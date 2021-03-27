Jefferies Group LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFPH. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $9,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $6,229,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $4,419,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,930,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

DFPH opened at $9.95 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH).

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.