Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GoHealth by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GoHealth by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GOCO stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 in the last 90 days.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

