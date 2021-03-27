Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

