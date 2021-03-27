Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 298.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $244.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.06. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

