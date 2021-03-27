Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $127,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $140.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.