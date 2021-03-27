Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $123,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.00 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.