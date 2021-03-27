Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 269,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $845,468.13. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 943,306 shares of company stock worth $58,522,567 and have sold 253,450 shares worth $15,749,281. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

