Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $83,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

