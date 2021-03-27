Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,433 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 222.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,556 shares of the airline’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 41.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 65.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,451 shares of the airline’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

