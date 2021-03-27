Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.57

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.57 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35). Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 4,483 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.15.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

