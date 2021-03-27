Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.23

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.23 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 219.49 ($2.87). Augean shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 13,913 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £228.31 million and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Christopher Mills sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £3,450,000 ($4,507,447.09).

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

