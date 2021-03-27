Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 10,720,785 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BW opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.10 million, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

