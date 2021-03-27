Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 10,720,785 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE BW opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.10 million, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.