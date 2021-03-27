Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. Celanese also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.00-11.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.32.

Celanese stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

